KP to Launch Entrepreneurship Program For Women

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch a women-centered entrepreneurship program, aimed at financially uplifting the women living in the merged tribal districts.

Named “Women Entrepreneurs Shining through Constraints (WESC),” the program has been formulated under the larger Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for creating employment opportunities for women in remote and distant areas.

WESC will identify and train community-based female entrepreneurs who will each manage a group of up to 30 women in various sectors.

Some of these sectors include agriculture, horticulture, textile, livestock, dairy, poultry, apiculture, handicrafts, food processing and packaging, nurseries, and kitchen gardening.

Initially, WESC will be launched in just two tribal districts. The program will be expanded to the remaining districts afterward.

Recently, the KP government also organized a workshop in this regard. Various departments and organizations attended the seminar and discussed different strategies for the successful implementation of WESC.