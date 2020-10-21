Punjab Education Minister Responds to News of School Closure from October 25

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas, has reacted to the reports pertaining to the closure of all public and private schools from October 25 across the province.

Raas rejected the news in a Twitter post late on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Raas shared a screenshot of a news channel, stating that the provincial government has issued a notification to close schools once again following a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

He further wrote that all schools will remain open as usual and lambasted ‘fake media’ for creating confusion among the masses.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: All Public and Private Schools in Punjab will remain open. As usual, the FAKE MEDIA is in action to create controversy. The following News is absolutely FAKE.

Similar reports were circulated last week when the rumor mill churned that the government had decided to suspend education activities in schools and colleges from October 15.

Murad Raas, once again, was prompt in shooting them down.

Schools were reopened gradually from September 15, following closure of six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational activities are proceeding under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The government has also launched a random testing campaign among teachers and students. However, the prevalence rate in educational institutions is below 2 percent so far.