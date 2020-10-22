This is the National T20 Cup Team of the Tournament

We have seen some exceptional performances over the past few weeks in the National T20 Cup. The players and the officials of all the teams provided fans with some extraordinary cricket throughout the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Southern Punjab in the final to lift the National T20 Cup trophy and with that scooped all the major individual awards of the tournament as well.

The best performing players were rewarded by being selected in the national team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. Let’s have a look at the National T20 Cup Team of the Tournament.

1. Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman was in a terrible run of form leading up to the National T20 Cup, but he quickly turned his fortunes around and finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Fakhar scored 420 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 147.88. He scored 5 half-centuries in the tournament and was instrumental in KP’s title-winning campaign.

Fakhar was named as the batsman and the player of the tournament.

2. Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan captained KP to the title and was influential in their win. He put in all-round performances for the team, be it with the bat, in the outfield or behind the stumps; Rizwan was on fire in the tournament.

He finished as the 4th highest scorer in the tournament with 389 runs at an average of 38.90. His strike rate of 127.96 was not up to the usual standards of T20 cricket though, but with hard-hitters in the rest of the line-up he will be expected to play an anchor role in this side.

He was also named the wicket-keeper of the tournament, claiming six catches and 2 stumpings in the tournament.

3. Haider Ali

Haider Ali is touted as the next batting phenomenon in the country and he was nothing short of brilliant in the tournament. Haider scored 294 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.75 and an impeccable strike rate of 166.10.

He scored 2 fifties and hit 16 maximums as his team Northern were knocked out in the semi-final of the tournament.

4. Sohaib Maqsood

The 33-year old has had a frustrating international career hampered with injuries, but he had a tremendous tournament. He scored the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history, coming off 18 balls, against Balochistan in an amazing run-chase. Southern Punjab chased down a target of 162 in 10.4 overs to qualify for the semi-final.

Sohaib was the 3rd highest scorer in the tournament. He scored 393 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike-rate of 167.94. He hit 20 sixes, the 2nd highest in the tournament.

5. Khushdil Shah

Khushdil set the tournament on fire by scoring the fastest century in Pakistan’s T20 history. He scored the century on 35 balls, which broke the record of the fastest century by a Pakistani, previously held by Ahmed Shehzad on 40 balls.

Khushdil scored 362 runs at an average of 32.90 and an impressive strike rate of 177.45. He hit the most number of sixes in the tournament as well, hitting 25 maximums.

6. Danish Aziz

Danish Aziz was immaculate in the tournament, he played two incredible innings to save Sindh from the jaws of defeat. His temperament and class was on display when he rallied the team with tail-enders to claim victory for his team.

He scored 220 runs at an impressive average of 73.33 at a strike rate of 154.92. Scoring 2 half-centuries and hitting 11 maximums in the tournament.

7. Shadab Khan

Shadab was named as the interim captain of Northern in Imad Wasim’s absence and he led from the front. Northern won all 5 of their matches under his captaincy and he was quite brilliant with both the bat and the bowl in the tournament.

He scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 160.3.

He was the 4th highest wicket-taker in the tournament as well, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 20.86 and an economy rate of 8.23.

8. Aamer Yamin

Aamer Yamin is highly regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the country, and he proved his credentials in the tournament. He picked up 10 wickets at an average of 30.00 and an economy rate of 8.10.

His batting displays were impressive as well, he scored 123 runs at an average of 20.50, but his strike rate of 175.71 was crucial in his team’s run to the final of the tournament.

9. Sohail Khan

Veteran fast bowler Sohail Khan was the spearhead of the Sindh bowling unit. He picked up 15 wickets at an average of 21.20 and a miserly economy rate of 7.57. Especially impressive keeping in mind the nature of the pitches on offer in the National T20 Cup.

10. Shaheen Shah Afridi

The 20-year old left-arm fast bowler was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps to his name.

He picked up 2 five-wicket hauls in the tournament and his economy rate of 7.45 and an average of 14.90 propelled KP to the National T20 Cup trophy.

11. Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf has been brilliant ever since his introduction to domestic cricket in Pakistan. The fiery fast bowler from Rawalpindi has been ripping up the stumps all over the world and his bowling prowess was on show during the tournament.

He finished as the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets at an average of 12.33. His economy rate of 7.40 was the best in the tournament for bowlers with minimum 20 overs in the tournament.

What are your thoughts on the team? Let us know in the comments!