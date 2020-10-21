Squads Announced for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020

Pakistan first-class domestic tournament, Quaid-e-Azam trophy, is set to begin from 25th October. The head coaches of all the domestic teams have announced their squads. Players participating in the series against Zimbabwe have not been included in the squads.

The tournament will provide an opportunity for players to stake their claim in the national side for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Three rounds of Quaid-e-Azam trophy will be played before the national team departs for the New Zealand tour.

Exciting youngsters such as 17-year old Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah and fast bowler Ghulam Muddasar have been included in their respective teams and will provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents to the keenly looking selectors.

International cricketers Hasan Ali and Ahmed Shehzad are also included in the squads as they make their comeback from long term injuries. While young cricketers Zeeshan Malik and Bismillah Khan have been handed the vice-captaincy of their respective teams.

Here are the full squads:

Balochistan

Yasir Shah (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal (wicketkeeper), Akhtar Shah, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Najeebullah Achakzai, Sami Aslam, Taimur Ali and Taj Wali

Head coach – Faisal Iqbal

Central Punjab

Azhar Ali (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Butt, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood

Head Coach – Shahid Anwar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ashfaq Ahmed (captain), Adil Amin (vice-captain), Ahmed Jamal, Imran Khan snr, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Samiullah jnr and Usman Khan Shinwari

Head Coach – Abdul Razzaq

Northern

Nauman Ali (captain), Zeeshan Malik (vice-captain), Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wicketkeeper), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin and Waqas Ahmed

Head Coach – Mohammad Wasim

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Ashiq Ali, Azizullah, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan

Head Coach – Basit Ali

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan (SLA), Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq Khan, Umar Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper)

Head Coach – Abdul Rehman