PIA Ends Allowances for Cabin Crew

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will no longer officiate allowances of its cabin crew from November 1.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the General Manager Flight Services, Aamir Bashir. According to it, all officiated assignments to the cabin crew will be canceled starting next month.

It is notified that all officiated assignments allotted to cabin crew e.g Flight Purser to Senior Purser, Sr. Flight Steward/ Air hostess to Flight Purser will be revoked from November 2020.

It added that a new duty roster will be rolled out soon based on the actual designation of the cabin crew.

Applicable assignment/officiating allowances in this regard to be discontinued accordingly.

The development came following the federal government’s pressure on PIA management to introduce cost-cutting measures for the national airline’s revival.

The national flag carrier reported a loss of Rs. 32 billion during the COVID-19 lockdown.