Punjab Police Demands Rs. 30 Million to Provide Security in Pakistan-Zimbabwe Series

Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Zimbabwe is right around the corner and Punjab police have taken strong security measures. But tight security requires a lot of money, and Punjab police have demanded Rs. 30 million from the finance department.

The money will be used for various security measures and the welfare of the personnel on work. Police require the money for barbed wires, transport and food for the police force.

The Inspector General (IG) office will review the summary presented by the Punjab police and will release the funds accordingly. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reimburse the money to IG office after the conclusion of the series.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore. Depending on the situation of smog in Lahore, the T20I’s could be shifted to Rawalpindi. The first ODI will be played on 30th October.

According to sources, Punjab police received only fifty percent of the expenses that were spent during the security of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan.