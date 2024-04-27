Google Will Help Improve Your English With AI Speaking Practice

Google is testing a new AI feature called “Speaking Practice” that will help improve your spoken English, something that a lot of Pakistanis struggle with. However, it is only available in a few countries at the moment including Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela for users that have joined Search Labs, according to TechCrunch. It should gradually roll out to more regions soon.

The company’s objective with this feature is to bolster a user’s English proficiency through engaging AI-powered language learning exercises. These activities are designed to help learners apply new vocabulary in real-life situations.

This is not an entirely new feature as it is based on a previously released Google feature that came out in October last year, which was also meant to help English learners enhance their skills. The feature initially enabled English learners to practice speaking sentences within a contextual setting and offered feedback on their grammar and clarity. The new addition, “Speaking practice,” now incorporates elements of two-way conversational exercises.

ALSO READ Android 15 Could Make it Easier to Manage Tons of Notifications

The functionality first came to light when a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted screenshots showcasing how it works.

Speaking practice —new AI experiment on Google's Search Labs! pic.twitter.com/ZqzyvgXNUZ — ㆅ (@howfxr) April 25, 2024

As shown in the screenshot, Speaking Practice will use Google Search along with generative AI to help you use new words in everyday scenarios with examples. The feature will also be a part of the translate feature on Search. However, Google warns that generative AI is experimental, so results may vary.

ALSO READ Samsung Exynos 2500 Could Beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in Battery Saving

The introduction of this new feature suggests that Google could be preparing to directly challenge established language learning platforms such as Duolingo and Babbel. This is not Google’s first venture into the language education space. In 2019, the company unveiled a feature in Search that helped users practice the correct pronunciation of words.