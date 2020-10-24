PSL Matches and Pakistan-Zimbabwe T20I’s Are Not Happening in Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the decision to move the remaining PSL 5 matches to Karachi and the T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi. The matches were previously set to be played in Lahore, but due to the situation of smog in the city the matches have been shifted.

PCB had hinted at the move earlier but announced the decision after thoroughly reviewing the situation in the city.

ALSO READ

Punjab Police Demands Rs. 30 Million to Provide Security in Pakistan-Zimbabwe Series

Remaining PSL 2020 games have been moved to Karachi. Zimbabwe T20Is shifted to Rawalpindi. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 23, 2020

The ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled to begin on 31st October in Rawalpindi, after the conclusion of the three ODI’s, both teams were supposed to travel to Lahore to play the three T20I’s. Now, all the matches will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan, PCB is set to host the remaining PSL 5 matches, scheduled to begin on November 14. The playoffs of PSL 5 were to be played in March but were postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the qualifier on November 14, while Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars in the 1st eliminator on the same day.

ALSO READ

ICC Mulling Over Two Options for Test Championship Series Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The loser of the qualifier will face the winner of the 1st eliminator in the 2nd eliminator on November 15. The final will be played on 17th November.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure bubble.