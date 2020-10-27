Sindh Announces Reduced Syllabus for Students of Intermediate Classes

Posted 6 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Following the Punjab government, the government of Sindh has also reduced the syllabus for intermediate students for the academic year 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made considering that the students have missed out on classes due to the countrywide lockdown, and the ongoing academic year will span over just 6 months (September to February).

ALSO READ

Sindh Police Launches Its Own Web Channel

The revised curriculum is designed by the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research Sindh, Directorates of School Education, and Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education under the supervision of the working group on the condensed syllabus.

The annual examinations for the 1st and 2nd-year students will be conducted according to the new syllabus, notified on Tuesday.

The new syllabus can be accessed here:

Loader Loading...
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

In a separate development, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has denied reports that it is closing down universities across the country following a surge in the COVID cases.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Traders Announce Boycott of French Products

HEC issued an official notification rejecting the rumors.

It clarified that each university will decide on operating or closing according to the situation. HEC said that all District Administrations are authorized to shut down educational institutes in case of an outbreak.

Raza Rizvi

lens

Here’s the First Glance of Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf from ‘Raqs-e-Bismil’ [Pictures]
Read more in lens

perspective

An Exclusive Interview with Farooq Hassan, One of the Most Renowned Anchors on Electronic Media
Read more in perspective
close
>