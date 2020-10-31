This Beautiful Cricket Stadium in Gwadar Will Leave You in Awe

Pakistan has been making efforts to host International cricket matches once again in the country. With positive talks being held with various top test playing nations, full-time cricket should soon be back in Pakistan.

Since 2015, Pakistan has had the pleasure to host many international teams, and finally, this year PSL was held in Pakistan. PSL 5 was played in four cities this year, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. PCB is looking to add several more venues in the coming years.

Peshawar Zalmi recently held a training camp in a mesmerizing stadium in the port city of Gwadar.

#MGZalmiCamp Day 13 Gwadar, Balochistan 50 Shortlisted players participated in today's camp held at Gwadar Cricket Stadium 🏟 #Zalmi #YellowStorm pic.twitter.com/m6xqAZGGMC — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) October 29, 2020

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan tweeted the amazing picture of the Gwadar cricket Stadium and wrote that he will try his best to bring International cricket to this stadium.

Can be one of the best scenic #Cricket stadiums in the world…#Gwader cricket stadium pic.twitter.com/XfiGbKCnbT — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 29, 2020

The beautiful scenic background and lush green outfield left many fans in awe of the stadium.

Loving the backdrop. Would be great if @TheRealPCB could convert this into an International stadium. — KK (@Kellyite786) October 30, 2020

Fascinating. Never saw this before. By the look, this potentially can be among the best venue in the world. @PaulRadley, this definitely is the second most beautiful venue after Quetta. (Both are in Balochistan). https://t.co/d2j4NxAr1r — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) October 30, 2020

After the pictures of the stadium went viral on social media, the Director-General of Gwadar Development Authority revealed that a football stadium is also in the works right next to the cricket stadium. He said that they will try to make the football stadium even more beautiful than the cricket stadium.

After the extraordinary response to the cricket stadium GDA is now rehabilitating the Gwadar Football ground on the same lines. In fact we will try and make it better than the cricket ground. © Director General GDA #Gwadar #Balochistan #Pakistan #GDA pic.twitter.com/ErLja3oYiP — Developing Pakistan (@DevelopmentPk) October 26, 2020

The port city of Gwadar is soon becoming a must travel spot for tourists and sports fanatics alike.