This Beautiful Cricket Stadium in Gwadar Will Leave You in Awe

Pakistan has been making efforts to host International cricket matches once again in the country. With positive talks being held with various top test playing nations, full-time cricket should soon be back in Pakistan.

Since 2015, Pakistan has had the pleasure to host many international teams, and finally, this year PSL was held in Pakistan. PSL 5 was played in four cities this year, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. PCB is looking to add several more venues in the coming years.

Peshawar Zalmi recently held a training camp in a mesmerizing stadium in the port city of Gwadar.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan tweeted the amazing picture of the Gwadar cricket Stadium and wrote that he will try his best to bring International cricket to this stadium.

The beautiful scenic background and lush green outfield left many fans in awe of the stadium.

After the pictures of the stadium went viral on social media, the Director-General of Gwadar Development Authority revealed that a football stadium is also in the works right next to the cricket stadium. He said that they will try to make the football stadium even more beautiful than the cricket stadium.

The port city of Gwadar is soon becoming a must travel spot for tourists and sports fanatics alike. What are your thoughts on this beautiful stadium? Let us know in the comments.

