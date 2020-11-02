Huawei Launches Y7a with Improved Camera, Battery, and Storage

Smartphone maker Huawei today unveiled Huawei Y7a, its latest addition to the Huawei Y Series. The phone features 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge, an improved battery life, a smarter camera, and a big display for immersive viewing. The Huawei Y7a is now available in Pakistan for a price of PKR 35,999.

With a 5000mAh battery, Huawei Y7a offers a longer battery life that, according to the company, supports video playback of around 23 hours. Coupled with Huawei’s AI power-saving technology, Huawei Y7a allows for uninterrupted user entertainment during gameplay, movies, and more.

Huawei Y7a comes with a 48MP main camera and a 1/2-inch sensor, enabling maximum light intake for high-definition photos in the daytime. Its high sensitivity performance and AI capability also make Huawei Y7a suitable for night and low-light photography.

With 120° 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and 2MP Macro Camera, Y7a enables users to capture creative photos, from distant landscapes to intricate details just 4cm from the lens. A 2MP Depth Camera helps accentuate the subject with realistic and immersive bokeh effects.

Huawei Y7a’s front camera setup includes an 8MP selfie camera with features like AI beautification, and Circular Flash for even and soft lighting in low-light conditions. Its 6.67-inch Full HD display comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, offering an immersive viewing experience for gameplay and video playback.

The side-mounted fingerprint power button lets the user unlock the phone more quickly and securely, meanwhile turning on and waking up the phone more conveniently. The handset comes with ample internal storage of 128GB.

Huawei Y7a runs on the latest version of EMUI, EMUI 10.1, and comes with a pre-installed AppGallery. Users can also enjoy a library of entertainment media on Huawei Video, Huawei Music, and Huawei Reader, with new content from top providers being added on a continuous basis. Additionally, users can also download and install Petal Search which acts as a gateway to more than a million apps and games that can be easily installed and used.

Available in three natural color variations: Crush Green, Blush Gold, and Midnight Black, Huawei Y7a is currently available for PKR 35,999 only. For more information, please visit: https://consumer.Huawei.com/pk/phones/y7a/