Sugar Will Now Be Sold At Rs. 84 Per Kg in Rawalpindi And Lahore

A consignment of imported sugar has arrived in Rawalpindi, which will reduce sugar prices in the district. The consignment from the Karachi port carrying 779 metric tons of sugar reached Rawalpindi on Wednesday following a month-long sugar crisis. The new stock will be sold in markets at Rs. 84 per kg.

Previously, sugar was being sold at Rs. 110 in the open market, and at Rs. 70 at Utility Stores. However, Utility Store outlets were selling 5 kg bags of sugar instead of 1 kg packs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zaheer Anwar Jappa told media that distribution to vendors has begun. He believes that the abundance of sugar stock will gradually bring down prices in the market.

The district requires 150 metric tons per week; therefore, 779 metric tons would be more than enough.

He said that the district administration would ensure that sugar is being sold at prescribed rates. Jappa added that more sugar will reach the market later this month as the sugarcane crushing season starts on November 10.

The government decided to import sugar to overcome the ongoing crisis. The current stock will be enough for some months.

Consumers can register complaints if sugar is not being sold at a price determined by the administration. The government will check that all the shopkeepers sell sugar at a fixed price.

Meanwhile, price magistrates have raided 769 shops in the district and fined 122 shopkeepers Rs. 250,000 for overcharging, said Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Anwar ul Haq.

He said that any shopkeeper found overcharging will be sent to jail, while their shops will be sealed immediately.

Meanwhile, the Lahore district administration has also notified that the imported sugar will be sold at Rs. 83.5 per kg in the markets. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz issued the notification, which says that the imported sugar will not be sold commercially, or to wholesalers.

This sugar will be given to retailers while keeping a regular record of the sold sugar. The rate list of imported sugar will be displayed prominently. Imported sugar will be sold at Rs81.5 per kg in the Sahulat Bazars, Rs. 2 less than the general market.

All price control magistrates have been asked to implement the notification immediately, he added.