Transworld Home’s New Customer Hotspot is Now Live at Khadda Market, DHA Phase 5, Karachi

Leading internet services provider, Transworld Home, has set up a new Customer Hotspot in Karachi’s famed Khadda Market in DHA. The new Customer Hotspot will provide the residents of DHA and its surrounding areas with better access to Transworld Home services.

Broadening its footprint to the new areas in Karachi, Transworld Home aims to empower the nation by providing the best internet and TV services in Pakistan.

“Providing a premium customer experience is an integral part of our brand philosophy. This new customer hotspot will allow us to reach more people and facilitate our existing customers even better,” said Syed Jibran Ali, Chief Operating Officer of Transworld Home, during the inauguration ceremony. “By broadening our physical footprint, we aim to empower the nation with the best internet in Pakistan.”

Transworld Home has exclusive ownership of submarine fiber optic cable network, TW-1, which is owned by Transworld Associates, making it the leading connectivity provider in Pakistan. With packages going up to 100 Mbps and a wide range of promotional offers like Additional 10 Mbps and 3 TV offer, Transworld Home aims to provide a premium connectivity experience to all its customers.

With state-of-the-art Tru™ Internet and Tru™ TV services with unlimited downloads, low latency gaming along with 200+ HD/SD channels for a premium viewing experience, Transworld Home serves as a secure, reliable, and fastest internet service to the people living all across Pakistan.