Dean Jones’ Seat to be Left Empty in Karachi Kings Dugout as a Tribute

Karachi Kings will be heading into the PSL 2020 playoffs without their head coach, Dean Jones, who passed away in September. Dean Jones was an inspirational figure in the dressing room and his little red diary will be etched in the PSL fans’ memories for eternity.

Bowling mentor and the President of Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram, has said that no one in the dressing room will take the position of the late Australian legend. He added that every person associated with Karachi Kings will miss Jones and that Karachi will leave his seat empty in the dressing room as a tribute to him.

The former captain talked highly of Jones and his love for Pakistan. “He talked about Pakistani cricket, culture, food, upcoming talent, and its hospitality everywhere he went in the world,” Akram said.

Dean Jones had been an integral part of the PSL since its inception. Initially, he had been the head coach of Islamabad United for four seasons before he took over Karachi Kings for the current season. He was the most successful coach in the history of the tournament and had led Islamabad United to win two titles in PSL 1 and PSL 3.

Before becoming a coach, Jones had been regarded as one of the best ODI batsmen. He had played 164 ODIs for Australia, scoring more than 6,000 runs at an average of 44.6.