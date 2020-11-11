Dr. Atta ur Rehman Claims Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Not Suitable for Pakistanis

Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, an eminent scientist and the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Science and Technology, has said that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is not suitable for Pakistan.

Pfizer recently announced the preliminary results of the Phase-III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in collaboration with BioNTech, and declared that the drug offers up to 90 percent protection against the viral infection with no side effects.

However, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman believes that this vaccine is currently unsuitable for Pakistan, adding that it is too early to celebrate the preliminary findings of Pfizer’s vaccine trials.

While sharing his thoughts with a local media house, he said that he is cautious as Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will have to overcome 5 major challenges before it becomes widely available.

The biggest problem for Pfizer’s vaccine is that it has not yet been granted the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) seal, while the FDA normally approves a drug in two months.

The second challenge is ensuring that the vaccine is kept at -80°C in third world countries, including Pakistan.

Thirdly, Pfizer has not revealed the duration for which its vaccine provides immunity against COVID-19.

The large-scale production of the vaccine is the fourth challenge, and the fifth one is ensuring its affordable pricing and uniform availability across the world.

Lastly, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman has warned that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will take another year to overcome these challenges.