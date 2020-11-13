IBCC Starts Online Verification and Attestation of Foreign Degrees and Qualifications

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), the body which grants equivalence to foreign qualifications with corresponding Pakistani Certificates, has initiated the online verification of equivalency and attestation of certificates.

According to the official statement issued by the IBCC, the newly appointed Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, has also apprised the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Education, Shafqat Mehmood, about the decision.

Dr. Ghulam briefed the Education Minister that students can deposit the verification fees in more than 1,400 bank branches against the previous 280.

IBCC has also partnered with a courier company to collect and return the applications for equivalence and attestation of certificates at the doorsteps of the students.

Moreover, IBCC will print QR codes on equivalence certificates to ensure that their quality remains uncompromised.

Dr. Ghulam told the minister that IBCC is also working to automate all its processes to increase transparency and improve service delivery.