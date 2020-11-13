Quran Gets a Punjabi Translation

A Punjabi translation of the Holy Quran has been published by one of the largest publishers of Islamic books in the world. The translation was done to facilitate millions of Punjabi-speaking Muslims around the world in the proper understanding of the holy book.

The Punjabi translations were done by Prof. Roshan Khan Kakar and his assistant Rai Shahzad.

Notable scholar and publisher Abdul Maalik Mujahid praised the efforts of the translators and revealed that his organization, Darussalam Publishers, is now the second-largest publisher of translations of the Holy Quran in the world. He said that it has successfully translated the Holy Quran into 29 languages, and is behind the King Fahad Holy Quran Complex, Saudi Arabia in this feat.

Apart from Punjabi, Darrusalam Publishers has successfully translated the Holy Quran into Urdu, Arabic, English, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Albanian, Sindhi, Pashto, Tajik, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Swahili, Nepali, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Tagalog and Somali.

In addition to the translations, it has published several books on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and numerous books on Tafseer, Hadith, Fiqh, the history of Islam, and biographies.