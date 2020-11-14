Imarat Group and Graana.com Welcome Investment from Turkish ADO Group

Imarat Group of Companies successfully hosted a grand networking dinner and cultural night at Serena Hotel to welcome delegations from both Turkey and Spain, government officials, dignitaries, and notable personalities from the business community.

Among the esteemed foreign delegates was President and Chairman ADO Group and ADOPEN Mustafa SAK, Kamil Arslan Chairman of the Board Brick Plus, and Tony Perez Export Area Manager Ceramicas GALA.

The other prestigious guests present at the event included Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, senior official heads.

The higher management of Imarat Group of Companies present at the event included Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Mr Arslan Javed, and Mr Taimoor Abbasi.

After thanking the prestigious guests for their presence Mr Shafiq Akbar took the stage to highlight the significant opportunities of the construction and real estate sector of Pakistan.

“The government is working tirelessly to achieve the target of 5 million low-cost housing units in the next 5 years, worth $25 – $35 billion annually, which is half of the current housing shortage. With the right planning and resources, Pakistan will surely overcome this challenge.”

Mr. Mustafa SAK discussed how this collaboration with Pakistan’s leading real estate group will prove to be fruitful for both Turkey and Pakistan, after being invited on stage.

The government officials lauded this achievement of the Imarat group.

While speaking on the occasions, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Mr. Usman Dar, said: “Pakistan has one of the largest and most diverse youth populations in the world. It is a resource for all looking to invest in Pakistan.”

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar lauded the initiative of the Imarat Group to invite foreign investment in Pakistan that will help boost localized industrialization and in turn, the economy.

“This initiative of the Imarat Group will help attract safe investments in Pakistan, along with positively impacting other sectors as well,” said the senator.

Moreover, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, stressed on this partnership will help change Pakistan’s image on investment in the global arena.

The guests were later entertained by Saeen Zahoor’s captivating performance and served the best of Pakistan’s traditional cuisine.