Zoom to Make Meetings Unlimited for Everyone on Nov 27

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Zoom has a special offer planned for the event to help keep everyone connected. On November 26th, Zoom will lift its 40 minute limit on free meetings and will allow everyone to talk as long as they want.

The limit will be lifted on November 26th in the morning and will last until night on November 27th. Keep in mind that this is a global announcement, meaning that Pakistani users will be able to benefit from it just as much as the others.

The company announced this goodwill measure on Twitter earlier this week.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

The 40 minute limit on free meetings has been in place throughout the pandemic. Most other video calling rivals of Zoom such as Google Meet also have similar limits. Google’s video calling app, for instance, lets you have a video chat for up to 60 minutes before ending your session. However, people are easily able to work around the limit by starting a new call.

Hence, the plus side of Zoom’s limited offer is that you won’t have to start a new call every 40 minutes.