Oppo Has a Rollable Display Smartphone Up its Sleeve

Oppo is known to showcase unique new technologies every year at its Inno Day event on November 17 and once again, the company has teased something new that is set to take the stage tomorrow. A recently released teaser poster from Oppo shows that the brand is going to showcase a concept phone with a rollable display.

The image was posted on Weibo with the caption “Big screen? Small screen? Infinite screen? In the future, your Mobile phone may be able to retract freely”.

The teaser image only shows one edge of the curved display that can be extended or retracted to adjust the size of the screen. Other than that, there are not many details to be seen in the image. However, considering the caption, the device could be similar to the rollable display phone TCL showed off earlier.

A working prototype for TCL’s rollable phone was showed off last month. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen in its retracted state and can unroll horizontally to become nearly three times larger. We don’t know the exact size of the extended display, but TCL seems to have achieved complete fluidity Check it out in the video below.

We are yet to see how good Oppo’s iteration will be, but that question will likely be answered tomorrow at Oppo’s Inno Day.