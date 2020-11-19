Zong 4G Partners with eSawari to Facilitate Customers

Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, Zong 4G, has joined hands with the bus ticket booking startup eSawari to facilitate the mutual customers. Through the partnership, Zong 4G’s customers can activate bundles and recharge their accounts through the eSawari app and website.

The partnership is in continuation of Zong 4G’s relentless efforts to bring ease to the lives of Pakistanis, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic where digital solutions are proving critical to reduce people’s exposure to the virus while curtailing its spread.

“Zong is a people-centric company that’s always on the lookout for innovative ways to facilitate Pakistanis,” said Zong 4G’s official spokesperson. “The partnership with eSawari is yet another testament to our passion for serving the masses and making their lives easier and securer amid the unprecedented health crisis that the world is currently facing. As we aim for Digital Pakistan, we will continue to explore partners with whom we share our passion for digitization and social empowerment.”

“With the post-Covid digital ecosystems emerging and evolving fast, we at eSawari.pk are determined for enhanced user experience and value addition for our customer base,” said Hassnain Sarwar, CEO of eSawari.pk. “We are excited to partner with Zong 4G and consider this a stepping stone for more collaborations with the company as both organizations aspire to bring value-added products and services to their users.”

eSawari.pk is working in the travel & tourism industry, aiming to digitize the whole ecosystem through a mix of technological innovation and a customer-centric approach. The startup’s focus is to bring predictability, convenience, and an enhanced travel experience to the users through its integrated technology platform.

Zong 4G is Pakistan’s technology frontrunner working tirelessly to further boost the digital ecosystem that has developed in the country. As the leader of digital innovation in Pakistan, Zong 4G is the first operator to test 5G and successfully connect South Asia’s first 5G video call.

Besides many other accolades, the company was ranked as the best of all Pakistani telcos in OpenSignal’s recent Mobile Network Experience Report.