Punjab’s Health Dept Announces Its Recommendation on Winter Vacations

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) of Punjab has recommended early and extended winter vacations in educational institutions, starting from 23 November, in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the province.

The recommendation was tabled during a review meeting of the Anti-Corona Cabinet Committee presided over by the provincial Law Minister, Raja Basharat.

According to sources, Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, opposed PSHD’s recommendation during the meeting, adding that closing all educational institutions would do little in containing the resurgence of the viral infection and suggested sealing only high-risk institutions.

He also briefed the meeting that private schools are not providing accurate data on Coronavirus infection rate.

The meeting agreed to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs across Punjab. It also decided to relaunch a public campaign to raise awareness about the rising infection rate.

Earlier this week, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) met to discuss early and extended winter vacations in the country but failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

Following the meeting, the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, said that the decision on the matter will be made in the IPEMC on 23 November.