Google’s AI System Helps Blind People Run Without Human Assistance

Google is working on an innovative new artificial intelligence system that will help visually impaired and blind people run races. Project Guideline is still in its early stages, but it aims to let blind people run free without the help of any guide dogs or human volunteers.

The way it works is that the visually impaired runner attaches an Android phone to their waist with a specially designed harness. The phone is linked with the Project Guideline app that uses the phone’s camera to track a guideline on the road (typically a yellow line in the middle).

Using bone-conducting headphones, the app warns the runner with audio cues if they start straying from the guideline. The sound cues get louder in one ear if they start straying off more to one side. The app can work in a number of different weather and lighting conditions and does not need an internet connection.

Project Guideline is under development with the help of Thomas Panek, president, and CEO of Guiding Eyes for visually impaired and blind runners. The company is looking to partner with different organizations to set up courses with painted guidelines across different communities to facilitate blind runners everywhere.

Check out the video below to see the AI in action.