Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 Ends With $14 Million Deals Between Pakistan And China

According to a statement issued on Thursday, Pakistan and China signed agreements worth $14 million during the Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020.

Over 2,000 professional Pakistani businessmen participated in the three-day event.

The expo was modeled as ‘Online + Offline’ whereby all exhibits were displayed physically, and all Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings were held online via terminal equipment installed on every booth, the statement said.

Delegations of multiple chambers and associations attended this fourth edition of the expo, including Constructors Association of Pakistan, Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hardware Merchants of Pakistan, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

ALSO READ

China Signs The World’s Largest Free Trade Deal With 14 Other Countries

At the expo, all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed with regards to prevention against coronavirus, the statement said. Regarding the measures taken for prevention, the statement further informed that a sanitization gate was set, sprayers were installed, temperature testers and alcohol wipes were also provided, and a hand sanitizer was available on every booth.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President, S M Naveed, inaugurated the event. He appreciated the Chinese businessmen working in Pakistan for putting up a superb show in which companies of the two countries showcased their potentials.