Punjab Launches ‘Insaf Medicine Card’

The Government of the Punjab has introduced the ‘Insaf Medicine Card’ for patients with contagious diseases.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed the cards to the patients with hepatitis, AIDS, and tuberculosis (TB) in an inaugural ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by the provincial Health Minister, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Information, and other concerned officials.

The Insaf Medicine Card holders will be able to avail of free medicines for the specified diseases across the province.

In the first phase of this initiative, free medicines will be provided to 9,862 AIDS patients, 23,560 hepatitis patients, and 70,047 TB patients.

How to Receive the Insaf Medicine Card

Individuals affected by the above-mentioned diseases will undergo a simple procedure to receive their cards. The cards will be issued upon the completion of the process that includes biometric verification through original identity cards at either the concerned Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) or the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Addressing the gathering for the ceremony, Chief Minister Buzdar said that the government is nearing its goal of establishing a state like Madinah, and projects like the Punjab Ehsaas Program, the Sehat Insaf Card, and now the Insaf Medicine Card are proof of it.

Free Treatment for All

Buzdar has directed the THQs and district hospitals to establish separate desks for patients with hepatitis, AIDS, and TB.

Thanking Allah Almighty for giving him a chance to serve the masses, he vowed to extend the facility of free treatment in all public hospitals across the Punjab in the near future.

“The day is not far away when every citizen of Punjab will have access to free treatment in public sector hospitals; this is our commitment,” he asserted.