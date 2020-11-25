Pfizer Pakistan Partners With Chughtai Lab to Offer Vaccines to Pakistani Patients

Wyeth Pakistan Limited – an affiliate of Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Chughtai Lab, have joined hands to improve access to vaccines by establishing vaccination centers at various spots across the country.

This initiative is driven by core values and commitment of both Pfizer and Chughtai Lab to impact patients’ lives.

The signing ceremony of the partnership was held at Chughtai Lab office, Lahore, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. According to details shared by senior executives of both entities, Chughtai Lab will be offering vaccination services at several centers in major cities of Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Operations Chughtai Lab Dr. Omar Chughtai said, “We are pleased to join Pfizer Pakistan in this partnership so as to extend the reach of quality vaccines to eligible patients. This service has been designed to overcome the lack of vaccine infrastructure in our major cities, especially for adult patients.

S.M. Wajeeh, Country Manager of Wyeth Pakistan and Pfizer Pakistan, in his message said, “Pfizer is committed to extend innovative solutions to our people for better health outcomes. Through this partnership, we aim to unleash the true potential of innovative vaccines so that people can easily get vaccinated under the supervision of fully trained and qualified staff at Chughtai Lab.”