Oppo A53 5G to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 720 for $245

Oppo released the entry-level A53 in India this summer. The device comes with three cameras on the back, a fingerprint sensor, and is powered by the budget Snapdragon 460 SoC. A new leak suggests that the Oppo A53 is about to get a 5G model soon, which will have a design refresh and a few differences in terms of specs as well.

The Oppo A53 5G recently made rounds at TENAA, which revealed that it will have a 6.5-inch LCD, but the resolution will be upgraded to FHD+. The fingerprint sensor will move to the side on top of the power button. The main camera sensor will be a 16MP shooter this time around and the front camera will be 8MP.

It will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 SoC that brings 5G compatibility for cheap. Memory options will include 4/128 GB and 6/128 GB, and battery capacity will be decreased to 4,000 mAh. Since the Dimensity 720 chip does not include fast charging support, we expect to see no more than a 10W charging.

The device is expected to break cover next week in three different color options and the rumored price tag is $245. It may release in different regions as a rebranded Realme phone, likely with a different chipset.