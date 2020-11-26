World Economic Forum Holds Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan

In the “Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan” organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on 25 November 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan comprehensively presented Pakistan’s case to the global community, including the future vision and challenges.

In his answers to the questions of the CEOs from Telenor, Majid Al Futtaim, Guangzhou, Royal Vopak, and Investcorp Holdings, the Prime Minister emphasized that collaboration and technological support from all leading global organizations is pivotal for his government’s planning. He said that such a policy is vital for the country’s growth in all sectors which are currently severely underdeveloped.

The CEOs expressed their strong support to Pakistan and also showed aspirations to undertake new initiatives for the country’s development.

This session was then taken over by the Adviser to the PM on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. The Adviser Finance provided details regarding the government’s turnaround of the economy despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19.

He encouraged all participants for their suggestions and assured that Pakistan values the role of all global players participating in the World Economic Forum strategy dialogue.

WEF President, Borge Brende, commended the role of Dawood Group headed by Hussain Dawood and Pathfinder Group, headed by Ikram Sehgal, for their exceptional contributions to the WEF.

Pathfinder Group Chairman, Ikram Sehgal, was given the distinction of speaking at the WEF. He congratulated the Adviser Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir, for their crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the business community, which trickled down to the masses.