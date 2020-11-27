Chemical Castration of Rapists Will be Conditional

The proposed Anti-Rape law suggests that the chemical castration of habitual rape offenders will be performed with the consent of the convict.

The Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Dr. Mohammad Farogh Naseem, chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases to deliberate over the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 on Thursday.

The committee then sanctioned both ordinances, which will be enacted as a law after approval from President Arif Alvi.

ALSO READ

No Clinical Evidence of Coronavirus Mutations in Pakistan: Dr. Faisal Sultan

The proposed draft suggests the chemical castration of first or repeated offenders subject to the consent of the convict as a form of rehabilitation.

Dr. Naseem stated that taking the consent of the convict for castration is mandatory under international law. If chemical castration is ordered without consent, the convict might challenge this in a court of law.

He added that if the convict does not agree to being castrated, he will be dealt with according to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that states either a death sentence, or life imprisonment, or 25 years in jail for such cases.

He also mentioned that it will be up to the court to decide the punishment, adding that it might order castration for either a limited period or lifetime.

ALSO READ

CAA Bans Meals & Hot Beverages in Domestic Flights

The federal government aims to establish special courts to conduct speedy trials of rape cases by promulgating the two ordinances.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a three-member committee comprised of the Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, Law Secretary Raja Naeem Akbar, and consultant Barrister Ambreen Abbasi to finalize the two ordinances.