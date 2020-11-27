Wasim Akram Speaks Up in Anger at Lack of Social Distancing by Pakistanis [Video]

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has implored the public to adhere to Coronavirus’ preventive guidelines issued by the government amid the second wave of the viral infection.

In an Instagram video, accompanied by her spouse, Shaneira Akram, for a morning walk, the former pacer requested masses to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Imam Sentenced to Lifetime Exile and 18 Months in Jail in France

He urged his followers to take care of their loved ones as the government has repeatedly warned against the resurging Coronavirus.

Besides, in the same video, Akram also criticized the citizens for littering the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

ALSO READ

Sindh’s Top Officials Under Fire as Customs Begin Crackdown Against Smuggled Cars

The couple has time and again highlighted the issue of littering in the tourist spots in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Shaneira Akram took part in a beach cleaning exercise to restore the beauty of Karachi’s shoreline.