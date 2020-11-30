Govt Announces to Provide Relief on Petrol Prices

The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products.

The prices of MS (Petrol), Kerosene (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil will remain the same w.e.f. 01 December 2020 for the next fifteen days.

However, due to a significant increase in the international price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), the price of High-Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4.00 per liter for the same period.

The following new prices will be effective from 01 December 2020 onwards: –