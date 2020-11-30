Governor Punjab Launches Governor House Café For Locals

Governor of Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar recently inaugurated the ‘Governor House Café’ in the designated public area of the Governor House. Set up in a double-decker bus, the café will remain open for public and families from 11am to 6pm.

Talking to the press during lunch with kids from the Sarwar Foundation, the governor’s wife commented that only a few children were invited due to coronavirus.

We have received a lot of donations and we will use them for their (children) benefit only. ALSO READ Aneela Naz Becomes the First Ever DSP Traffic from KP

In addition to the café, the Sarwar Foundation also inaugurated Quran Garden, Corona Heroes Wall and Souvenir Shop in the governor house. Governor

The governor commended efforts of the Sarwar Foundation for their commitment to helping children.

The reason why we have established a Quran Garden in the governor house is to promote Islamic Heritage.

The Sarwar Foundation’s Vice-Chair Mrs. Parveen Sarwar also launched a campaign to provide winter clothing to 50,000 poor children in Punjab. The Vice-Chair has requested notable philanthropists to contribute in this massive community service drive.