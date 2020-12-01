FBR’s Intelligence Arm Takes Action Against Illicit Cigarettes

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, Faisalabad, on directions of the Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad and the Director-General (DG), Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue to curb the menace of illicit trade of counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes, has busted 300 cartons of cigarettes of different brands from multiple locations and stock-houses of traders in Faisalabad.

The DG Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, in successive official meetings and communiqués has conveyed the field formations regarding the zero-tolerance of the Government and the Federal Board of Revenue towards the menace of counterfeit cigarettes. These counterfeit cigarettes are not only hazardous to health but also cause huge losses to the national exchequer in terms of evasion of duties and taxes.

ALSO READ

FBR Takes Significant Facilitative Initiatives For Taxpayers

In line with these policy guidelines, Tobacco Squad of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, Faisalabad under the supervision of Deputy Director, Imran Zafar, exercising powers u/s 38 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule 62 of the Federal Excise Duty, 2005 visited the business premises and sales office of a registered person in Timber Market. The godown located near Lari Ada, Tandlianwala, was searched after getting a search warrant from the area magistrate, police station city Tandlianwala. The authorities 150 recovered cartons of counterfeit, non-duty paid cigarettes from there.

The owner was asked to provide a sales tax invoice or Bill-T and other allied documents, but they failed to produce any document whatsoever, and 150 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes were recovered accordingly.

In a similar action undertaken by this Directorate, Tobacco Squad of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, Faisalabad acting on a secret tip, reached the Deputywala Interchange, M-3 Motorway, Faisalabad and found 150 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes about half a kilometer away from the Deputywala Interchange on Faisalabad Road under a makeshift shed. Two persons present there were questioned, but they failed to produce any documents, i.e., sales tax invoices or Bill-T, etc.

The cigarettes were counterfeit and non-duty paid. The consignment was taken into custody. Estimated tax and duties evaded on the recovered merchandise may run in millions of rupees.

ALSO READ

FBR Starts Physical Survey of Companies and Buildings in Islamabad

The Director-General, Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, appreciated the action of the Faisalabad Directorate. He also urged the department to speed up the drive for curbing the illicit trade. The drive aims to allow fair business, as per approved health, quality, brand specifications, and standards take place.

The drive also aims to apprehend criminal elements involved in robbing the exchequer of due tax and duties, and playing with the health of the general public may be brought to law.