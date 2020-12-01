Moderna Reveals Final Results For Its COVID-19 Vaccine

The US-based medical company, Moderna, has issued the detailed findings of the phase-III clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine, revealing that the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Last month, Moderna had disclosed that its vaccine offered 94.5 percent protection against the deadly viral infection that has killed more than 1.47 million worldwide within almost a year.

CEO Moderna, Stephane Bancel, has said that the vaccine will change the course of the coronavirus pandemic by preventing severe infections and by reducing the hospitalization rate.

“The final results of the phase-III trials confirm the ability of our vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 disease with 94.1 percent efficacy, and importantly, the ability to prevent severe COVID-19 disease with 100 percent efficacy,” he announced.

Bancel also affirmed that all age and race groups had tolerated the vaccine and that no serious side-effects of the vaccine had been reported during the phase-III clinical trials.

Moderna has also submitted its coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

While acknowledging Moderna’s submission, the FDA said in an official statement that its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will evaluate mRNA-1273 in its meeting on 17 December.