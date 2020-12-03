Fawad Chaudhry Announces National E-Sports Tournament in March

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has announced a national-level e-sports competition in Islamabad in March next year. He made the announcement while speaking with TV host and Vlogger Waqar Zaka on Thursday.

Zaka, who himself has been advocating and promoting the gaming industry’s national talent, approached the minister to convince him.

Advertisement

Details of the tournament and application process will be announced soon.

ALSO READ

Shoaib Akhtar Proves Why Babar Azam’s Captaincy Isn’t Certain

Fawad Chaudhry also announced that the ministry will be introducing certifications in animation and game development in universities across the country to encourage the youth to be part of the multibillion-dollar industry.

The companies working in Pakistan [in the gaming industry] tell me that they have a number of vacant posts, but no applicants. So we are designing a course in collaboration with these companies and launching certification programs in our universities.

In the first phase, graduates will be preferred for the certification program, which will then be extended to 12-graders, he noted.

ALSO READ

NZ Tour: More Pakistani Players Test COVID-19 Positive

Chaudhry had revealed the details about the certifications in a tweet last week.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared. Bringing a special program of video games programming,” he had tweeted.

اگر آپ کو پڑھنے سےدلچسپی نہیں اور فون پر ویڈیو گیمز سےرغبت ہے تو تیاری رکھیں @MinistryofST ویڈیو گیمز پروگرامنگ کا خصوصی پروگرام لارہی ہے تا کہ ہم 90 ارب ڈالر کی اس انڈسٹری کاحصہ بن سکیں، Animation اور ویڈیو گیمز سرٹیفیکیشن پروگرام نوجوانوں کیلئے Game ہی نہیں Game Changer ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 24, 2020

With a net worth of 90 billion USD, the gaming industry is bigger than Hollywood, Fawad said and added that the industry has shown a 20 percent annual growth in Pakistan over the years.

He encouraged gamers to be a part of the multibillion-dollar industry, which will be a game-changer for them.