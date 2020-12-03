Shoaib Akhtar Proves Why Babar Azam’s Captaincy Isn’t Certain

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, has suggested Babar Azam to transform himself into a “man of steel” if he wishes to lead the national side for a long period.

Akhtar’s remarks follow the statement of CEO Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, in which he categorically stated that “Babar Azam will remain captain until Ehsan Mani and myself are here.”

While responding to Khan’s statement, Akhter, during a show on PTV Sports, said “when you come in the limelight and go on the path of becoming a real star, some people will try to bring you down and make you suffer. That is the time when you have to show what you are made of. “

Babar Azam must evolve as a captain, player, and batsman so that everyone knows that he is a man of steel.

He appeared cynical of the PCB CEO’s statement, adding that no one backs you if you are not a man of steel.

The 45-year old said that he has seen the highs and lows of cricket. He also recalled a similar statement of a former PCB Chairman who had assured that Rashid Latif would lead the side for six years.