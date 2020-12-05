Punjab Excise to Launch Tracking System for Smart Cards And Number Plates

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is launching a state-of-the-art system to monitor the execution of applications for smart cards and computerized number plates.

The new system, which will be launched within a few days, will enable better monitoring of the applications through a dashboard, simplify the process for users, and track every step at the back end. As soon as the process is completed, the applicant will be informed about it.

According to an insider,

From the time the application is submitted, all the details will be displayed on the dashboard. The Director-General Excise and Taxation Punjab, Saleha Saeed, is personally supervising the new system, which will reduce the duration of the process. Millions of smart registration cards will be issued on time.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is working closely with the Excise Department to launch the new system and has been directed to forward the applications to the Excise Department.

To overcome further delays, the progress report of the system will be regularly monitored by the DG Excise and Taxation Punjab’s Office. All the applicants will receive updates via SMS once it is executed.

DG Saeed stated, “Addressing the issue of delays and resolving the crisis of computerized number plates has been the biggest achievement for the department”.

She added that the department has tackled all the technical issues and that the process of distributing the pending 2.9 million number plates will begin by January.

Besides establishing this system, a committee has been constituted by DG Saeed to investigate by January 2021 the reasons for the previous technical and administrative delays.