Harassment Reporting Unit Established for Women in Rawalpindi

The police have set up a separate Harassment Reporting Unit (HRU) in Rawalpindi. This allows women in Rawalpindi to lodge harassment complaints from their homes.

HRU will not just protect the identity of women harassed in homes, marketplaces, offices, public transport, educational institutions, but also provide ease to them in lodging complaints on call or via WhatsApp.

According to a Rawalpindi police official, the HRU unit is equipped with up-to-date Mobile phone technology.

Female ASIs or SIs will visit the victim’s home, office, school, college, or university, after they receive a complaint, then they will file a first information report (FIR).

The victim will be allowed anonymity if she does not want to disclose her identity. In that case, the police will register a case on behalf of the state and start the investigation.

Cantt ASP Amna Baig will head the unit. Her first office has been established at the Women’s Police Station.

If this test project is successful, an independent HRU will be established in every division.