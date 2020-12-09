Karachi to Witness a Non-Stop Winter Spell in a Few Days, Temperature to Drop Below 3 Degrees

Pakistan Meteorological Department has indicated that Karachi’s temperature may fall as low as 3 to 5 degrees in January. By mid-December, nighttime temperatures could hover below 9 degrees in some parts of the city. According to meteorologist Jawad Memon, the Sindh capital should brace for another winter spell.

In another two to three days, Karachi residents will have to take out their jackets and blankets again

Responding to a question about a ‘disappointing November’, Memon said the month broke a lot of records in Karachi and across Pakistan. Winter came early this year, and brisk western winds in Balochistan and Punjab have left the nation confused.

Jawad Memon has suggested Karachi will get a non-stop cold spell that will end sometime during March 2021. The cold temperatures will cover greater parts of the coastal belt along city lines, and the monsoon rains a few months ago are not the cause of that.