Fog Disrupts Flights at Lahore Airport

Flights to and from the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore have been disrupted due to foggy weather. Consequently, a number of domestic and international flights have been either suspended or canceled.

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight 307 to Karachi and flights 304 and 306 from Karachi have been canceled.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Here’s How You Can Become a Pilot in a Day

Following the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flights from Muscat and Dubai, a private airline’s flight departing from Lahore to Dubai has also been also canceled.

The canceled flights also include Oman Air’s flights 341 and 342 from Muscat, Airblue’s flights 416 and 417, and PIA’s flight 307 to Karachi.

ALSO READ

European Union Retains Ban on PIA

Flights to Istanbul, London, Kuwait, Doha, and Abu Dhabi are temporarily suspended. Turkish Airlines’ flight 715 for Istanbul and British Airways flight 258 have been delayed as well.