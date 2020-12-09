Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad X1 Nano Weighing Under 1 KG

Lenovo continues to be one of the top laptop makers in the market and it intends to keep this position by offering top-notch laptops every year. The Chinese tech giant has now unveiled the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, which is one of the company’s lightest notebooks ever made at only 900 grams.

The laptop was announced yesterday at the 2020 Black Fun ceremony in China. It has a 13-inch display with a screen resolution of 2160×1350 pixels, 450 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. Just like the rest of the ThinkPad X1 family, this one also features iconic aviation-grade carbon fiber material.

The internal structure has been redesigned to make it lighter, and the notebook is extremely thin at only 13.83mm. There is the classic Lenovo keyboard with a red knob in the middle, a fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and more.

Internal specifications include Intel’s 11th generation processors with options to go for the Core i5-1130G7 or the Core i7-1160G7. It packs up to 16GB RAM with 512GB/1TB SSD. There is also a 5G version that comes with 120GB of data.

The 48Whr battery is able to last 13.6 hours and supports fast charging, going from 0 to 80% in 1 hour.

The Core i5-1130G7 version of the ThinkPad X1 Nano will be available for $1530, the Core i7-1160G7 version will go for $1683, and the Core i7-1160G7 model with 1TB SSD will be priced at $2142.