Doctors and Staff Save Dozens of Critical Corona Patients by Putting Their Own Lives as Risk

Last week, 6 coronavirus patients died as a result of the disruption in the oxygen supply at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar.

While the loss of a single human life due to avoidable circumstances is unfortunate, the casualties on Saturday night could have been above 80 had it not been for the heroics of the KTH’s night shift’s emergency medical staff.

According to details, Dr. Sajid Khan, Dr. Shazia Shams, Dr. Zeeshan, and male nurse Waqar Khan set the best example of human compassion after they rushed to the isolation ward without any PPE and arranged alternate oxygen supply from the backup cylinders stored in the basement.

While speaking during a morning show at a local news channel, Dr. Zeeshan and Waqar said that the emergency medical staff were only wearing face masks at that time because emergency ward protocols do not require them to don PPE.

They added that young doctors, nursing and paramedical staff, security guards, and the cleaning staff also helped them in arranging the alternate oxygen supply.

It is worth mentioning here that 90 critically ill patients were receiving treatment in the Coronavirus isolation ward at the KTH when this incident occurred.