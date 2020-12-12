Oppo to Launch F17 with Limited Edition Box in Flash Sale on 12th December on Daraz

Smart device brand Oppo is all set to launch its all-new Oppo F17 with a limited-edition box in collaboration with Saboor Aly exclusively on Daraz on 12th December 2020. Maintaining its position as the brand with exciting launches and offers, 100 Oppo F17 with the limited-edition box will be on sale on Daraz only for 3 hours.

Coming with a price tag of PKR 45,999, the box comprises a USB, Oppo Enco W11 earphones, and the Oppo F17 smartphone. Following the launch, Oppo F17 will be available in Navy Blue and Dynamic Orange on Daraz for sale just for PKR 39,999.

Advertisement

To match the aura of autumn, the brand is launching the Oppo F17 in orange colour. Oppo F17 introduces spontaneity and happiness with this edition that adds a perfect combination of style and high-quality features that look delicate and vivid to make this phone an eye-catcher this winter.

Equipped with ColorOS 7.2, Oppo F17 with its ultra-sleek industry-leading design and leather feel body comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge, In-Display fingerprint unlock, and AI Ultra-Wide Quad Camera set-up allowing users to expand their creative horizons and discover new perspective with Oppo F17.