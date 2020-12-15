Govt Notifies Increase in Prices of Petroleum Products

The federal government has increased petroleum products prices by up to Rs. 5 per litre.

According to the Finance Ministry, the following will be the prices of petroleum products from 16th -31st December 2020.

MS (Petrol) Rs. 103.69/litre High-Speed Diesel(HSD) Rs. 108.44/ litre Kerosene Oil(SKO) Rs. 70.29/ litre Light Diesel Oil Rs. 67.86/ litre

The price of petrol was increased from Rs. 100.69 to Rs. 103.69 per litre. High-speed diesel’s (HSD) price was increased from Rs. 105.43 per litre to Rs. 108.44 per litre. Kerosene, this month, will be priced at Rs. 70.29 and light diesel oil at Rs. 67.86 from Rs. 65.29 and 65.86 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be effective from midnight.