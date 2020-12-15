Govt Notifies Increase in Prices of Petroleum Products

Posted 19 seconds ago by Jehangir Nasir

The federal government has increased petroleum products prices by up to Rs. 5 per litre.

According to the Finance Ministry, the following will be the prices of petroleum products from 16th -31st December 2020.

Advertisement

MS (Petrol) Rs. 103.69/litre
High-Speed Diesel(HSD) Rs. 108.44/ litre
Kerosene Oil(SKO) Rs. 70.29/ litre
Light Diesel Oil Rs. 67.86/ litre

 

The price of petrol was increased from Rs. 100.69 to Rs. 103.69 per litre. High-speed diesel’s (HSD) price was increased from Rs. 105.43 per litre to Rs. 108.44 per litre. Kerosene, this month, will be priced at Rs. 70.29 and light diesel oil at Rs. 67.86 from Rs. 65.29 and  65.86 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be effective from midnight.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Faryal Mehmood Addresses Divorce Rumors with Husband Daniyal Raheel
Read more in lens

perspective

Who rules India?
Read more in perspective
close
>