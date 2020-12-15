OGRA Was A Silent Spectator During Petrol Shortage This Year: FIA Inquiry

A commission of inquiry formed in July this year to probe into a sudden shortage of petrol in the country has revealed that OGRA has been taken up on top of the list of the mess that abounds in the oil industry pertains to OGRA and related law/rules.

This was revealed in a report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led inquiry panel.

The commission has submitted its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan who has asked the relevant officials to present it before the federal cabinet in its meeting to be held today.

The report available with ProPakistani has stated that the Oil industry would have been better off had there been no OGRA. The report noted that OGRA took 14 years to formulate its rules Pakistan Oil Rules 2016. It was never in a position to execute and enforce these rules and constantly shunned away from the responsibility that had been bestowed upon OGRA.

It added that the role of this white elephant was not more than a silent spectator before or during the crisis of a shortage of petroleum products.