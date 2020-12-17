Mohammad Wasim Likely to Become Next Chief Selector

According to sources, Northern coach, Mohammad Wasim, will be appointed as the new chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has held concrete talks with the former opener and have reached the conclusion that Wasim will be the perfect replacement for Misbah-ul-Haq.

The official announcement is expected within a week.

Famed cricket journalist Dr. Nauman Niaz broke the news on Twitter, congratulating Mohammad Wasim for his new role, and backed his appointment.

M. Wasim is to be the next Chairman of Selectors. It shall be the beginning of positive change amongst the stagnating systems. I have seen his growth, his ideology of preferring merit shall see national teams taking great strides. @MuhammadWasim77 @shoaib100mph @iRashidLatif68 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) December 16, 2020

Mohammad Wasim along with former cricketers Rashid Latif, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Yousuf, and Shoaib Akhtar were the candidates for the coveted role.

Mohammad Wasim is currently appointed as Northern’s coach in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Northern, under his leadership, are currently second in the table after eight rounds and look set to secure a place in the final for the second consecutive season.

Mohammad Wasim has been regarded as a fine young coach in the cricketing fraternity. He has been known for promoting young cricketers such as Zeeshan Malik, Hasan Mohsin, and Saud Shakeel while reigniting the careers of Hammad Azam and Umar Amin.

Meanwhile, PCB has also decided to appoint former cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, as the new chairman of the cricket committee. The role has been vacant ever since Iqbal Qasim resigned in September.