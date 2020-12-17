SAPM Zulfi Bukhari Responds to Rumors Regarding His Israel Visit

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, has rebuffed rumors on social media that he has ties with the government of Israel.

Bukhari took to Twitter to dispel the notion that he had visited Israel last month after being cleared for the visit by the United States of America.

Israeli officials had reportedly welcomed an advisor to PM Imran Khan at Tel Aviv Airport on 30 November, and he had stayed there for a couple of days.

Bukhari claims that he had spent the days in question with the Deputy Commissioner in Rawalpindi.

“If it is directed against me, I would like to clarify that I was in Rawalpindi with the Deputy Commissioner on the day, and pictures of the event are also available,” he stated.

The SAPM added that Indian and Israeli sponsored media and the frustrated opposition want to stir up a controversy with the allegation.

The advisor concluded that he pitied the “opposition for stooping this low,” and reiterated that Pakistan has made its position very clear in this regard.

The issue emerged when an Israeli tabloid claimed that an advisor to PM Khan had visited Tel Aviv in November this year with a special message from the Pakistan Army. It said that the advisor was a British citizen who enjoys good ties with the Trump Administration and had traveled to Israel on his British passport.

The publication claimed that the visit had been made during the last week of November and even quoted Israel’s think tank director on the matter.

“He stayed a few days in Israel where he met with the Director of Israeli intelligence, Mossad Yossi Cohen, and delivered a secret message of Pakistan Army Chief,” it read.

The report also cited unnamed sources alleging that Pakistan has sought Israel’s support on many international issues like FATF and Indian lobbying against Pakistan. The country reportedly also wants Israel to facilitate ending its current cold situation with certain Arab countries.

“In return, Pakistan will start political ties at a slow pace due to the fear of a religious bloc within the country,” it claimed.

The tabloid also reported that Israel has welcomed the offer. Pakistan’s Foreign Office is yet to comment on the matter.