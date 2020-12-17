UNDP Briefs PM Imran on Digital Transformation

A delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) dealing with Digital Governance called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today to brief him on Digital Transformation.

During the meeting, UNDP representatives briefed the Prime Minister on five priority digital interventions, identified after interaction with different departments and key stakeholders including the government, private sector, and the development community.

Advertisement

These priority interventions include supporting NADRA’s digital registration; development of Digital ID stack to extend the digital infrastructure of Pakistan, which includes digital payments system and more; supporting Ehsaas’s introduction of a One-Window Portal for integrated social protection services; digitization of Police Investigation Manual and establishing a national emergency helpline with National Police Bureau; and development of Pakistan Business Portal (PBP), with the Board of Investment, an online platform for ease of doing business within the country.

UNDP is also conducting a digital maturity assessment in parallel to prioritize digital interventions using a read data-driven approach.

The Prime Minister appreciated UNDP’s partnership in the development of a digital transformation roadmap for the country. He reiterated the importance of digital solutions for improved governance and that Pakistan is committed to using digital technologies for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It will, he added, help the vulnerable sections of the society, in particular, to get the maximum benefit from the social welfare and social protection policies of the government at the grass-root level.