CDA Allows Hindu Community to Build Wall Around Temple Site

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has granted permission to the Hindu community to build the boundary wall around the proposed cremation and temple site in Islamabad.

According to the official notification issued by CDA, the Hindu community is allowed to construct the boundary wall around the cremation and temple site under clause 4.1.1 of Islamabad Capital Territory, Building Control Regulations 2020.

While confirming the development, a CDA official said that the Hindu community is now free to build a wall around their cremation center and temple site.

Regarding the actual construction of the temple and cremation center, the official noted that the Hindu community has not yet submitted any proposal to formally seek permission for starting development at the site.

Note that CDA, in 2016, had allotted 4 kanals to the Hindu community in the sector H-9/2 for the temple, cremation, and community centers.

However, in July this year, CDA stopped the Hindu community from building the wall around the site after religious groups condemned the government’s decision to fund the construction of the temple.