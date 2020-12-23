Pakistan Allows Travel From the UK After Mandatory COVID-19 Test

Following the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised the recently-imposed travel embargo on inbound flights from the United Kingdom (UK).

The exception has been made for Pakistani passport holders with business, visitor, or transit visas if they produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to the flight.

Pakistanis residing in Britain with study, family, work, and settlement visas that will expire within 30 days from 22 December may also return to the country under the same PCR test conditions.

Such travelers will be allowed to board Pakistan-bound flights on the condition of a post-landing COVID-19 test followed by a mandatory seven-day quarantine in designated hotels.

The CAA notification added that all diplomatic officials of the British High Command and their families may also return to Pakistan on these conditions.

The CAA banned all international flights from the UK on Monday due to the discovery of the new strain of the coronavirus which spreads 70 percent faster than the original strain.

“Direct or indirect travel from the UK would be temporarily suspended, starting 11:59 PM on 22nd of December 2020,” the CAA press release read.

The travel ban will last from 22 December to 30 December, and also permits entry to transit passengers who do not leave the plane in Britain.